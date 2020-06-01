Coronavirus recession: survey calls attention to differing concerns of college alumni vs. recent graduates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) found in a recent survey that college alumni and recent college graduates have differing concerns about a post-coronavirus pandemic economy. Alumni are more worried about the nation’s economic recovery while graduates are worried about being able to find a job.

More than 2,300 graduates and alumni nationwide responded to the survey across NSLS’s vast network of 702 colleges which include the College of Saint Rose and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Close to 65% of alumni said the COVID-19 recession will be worse than the 2008 recession and 53% of college seniors said they were less than confident about being able to find work.

NSLS President Charles Knippen said the survey was conducted to get a better sense of how they could help their members now and how they could help prepare them for an uncertain future. He acknowledges the differing concerns of alumni versus recent graduates.

Because the economic implications of the coronavirus recession are going to affect the entire country, NSLS launched an online program to help not just its members but also the public plan for an economy post-coronavirus pandemic.

Knippen said NSLS will continue to provide information for its members and the general public for as long as they feel necessary. The online webinars can be found on NSLS’s Facebook page.

