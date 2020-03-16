Coronavirus quarantine: Things to do at home with your kids while schools are closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The coronavirus pandemic has closed schools across the country, forcing millions of students to stay at home and parents to ask the question: What should I do with my kids all day?
There are several solutions to keeping your children occupied, whether keeping their minds sharp with online learning tools or keeping their spirits high with a family activity.
Free online education resources
The public educational company Scholastic launched a “Learn at Home” website with “day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.” The online courses are designed for students from pre-kindergarten to grades six and up.
Other websites like Khan Academy, National Geographic Kids, ST Math, and Duolingo also offer free online courses.
Education.com has free worksheets for preschool through fifth grade students.
For material about the coronavirus, BrainPop offers free access to its COVID-19 online learning courses.
Another interactive approach to learning, Skype a Scientist matches families to a scientist for a live video Q&A session.
Virtual field trips
Explore the world without leaving your home with the help of virtual field trips:
Houston Zoo live animal cameras
Family activities
Having a designated time to play is also important during your time at home with your children. A puzzle or craft project could be a fun activity for all, but staying physically active is also crucial.
Cosmic Kids Yoga encourages your little one get up and get moving while teaching mindfulness and relaxation.
What about a virtual dance party to shake those coronavirus blues? Lady Gaga’s backup dancer, Mark Kanemura, is hosting virtual dance sessions on Instagram.
LATEST STORIES:
- Local businesses prepare for delivery only
- NY coordinating COVID-19 response with CT, NJ
- Digital Exclusive: Jeff Mead on Cool Insuring Arena closing due to coronavirus
- Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak
- City of Albany parking rules still in effect