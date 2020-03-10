Coronavirus prompts visitor security changes at Rensselaer County Jail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say they will be asking visitors questions related to recent travel and contact with people showing symptoms of the coronavirus, according to a memorandum posted on social media.

Visitors will be asked questions about any illness/symptoms, international travel within the past four weeks from the individual or family members, and contact with individuals known to have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

“The health of staff, incarcerated individuals, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance, and this procedure is being proactively implemented in order to avoid the introduction of COVID-19 into the facility,” the memorandum said.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring family and friends are able to visit with loved ones, with as limited disruption to the normal visiting process as possible, while also actively working to prevent the spread COVID-19 in New York State.”

