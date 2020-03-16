Coronavirus precautions impacting local businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Governor Cuomo is now asking businesses to voluntarily close their doors in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

According to a Facebook post, Bootleggers in Troy has decided to voluntarily close as a precaution, but customers can still order carry out. Other businesses however, plan on staying open for the time being.

“Right now we have no plans to close, unless it changes from voluntary to involuntary,” explained Charlotte Guyton, owner of Bard and Baker Board Game Café in Troy. “But we are really hoping that if that is the case, that they will still allow us to do meal delivery and to go orders, things like that, that will really help sustain us as a food service business.”

She said was worried that no one would come to her business after the governor announced an executive order to decrease seating in facilities by 50 percent. While she said that she has seen a decrease, it’s not stopping all customers from coming in.



Jerry Aumand owns LionHeart Pub in Albany, and stated he wouldn’t be opposed to a national lockdown for a few weeks.



“If we shut down one business, or one business decides to close down voluntarily, and your worried about social distancing—that just forces that percentage of that group of people who still want to go out, to another location,”Aumand explained.



He says at his pub, they have come up with a way to help people feel more at ease.



“We have sent away for a fever reader. We have one that you touch the head with it and it gives you a reading, but we are seeing one that is a laser fever reader. So you can just point it at the individual and it will give you a reading whether you think they have a fever or not. “



He said temperature readings will be taken on not only his staff, but customers as a precaution. The coronavirus pandemic is impacting everyone, especially small businesses.



“Just to see people walking through the door and saying,’ hey! We wanted to support you even if it is just a bubble tea or a sandwich or a gift certificate’—- as business that’s only been open for a year and a half now, it’s been instrumental in us feeling secure in this community, and we are just so grateful for everyone coming to our aid,” explained Guyton.



She said she and other small business owners want to see money going back into the community so that they can emerge stronger once the pandemic is over.