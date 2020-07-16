Mental health webinar for Rensselaer, Schenectady, Albany, and Saratoga residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mental Health Association of New York State is hosting a special Mental Health and Wellness 101 training webinar Thursday at noon for anyone who lives in Rensselaer, Schenectady, Albany, and Saratoga Counties.

As the pandemic continues to wear on emotions and amp up anxiety, mental health experts stress the importance of asking for help when you need it, and taking time for self-care and recovery. Register online for the webinar which focuses on reducing the stigma of seeking health for mental health.

Mental Health and Wellness 101 is a MHANYS signature training program that supports mental health literacy and education statewide. It reframes the conversation around the understanding that everyone has mental health to consider, rather than focusing on the presence or absence of an illness or issue. The helps participants fit mental health into the big picture of overall well-being by better understanding risks, prevention, and prevalence of mental illness.

