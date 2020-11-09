Coronavirus in prison creates 16 cases, problems for Washington County

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County is home to two prisons, both located in the hamlet of Comstock just outside of Fort Ann. On Thursday, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) released numbers that showed a COVID-19 outbreak at one of them; numbers which the state knew sooner than the county.

“We’re not counting them as county cases because we can’t do anything about them,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. “We can’t test them, we can’t quarantine them, because they’re all in the prison.”

That’s why, when DOCCS confirmed 15 coronavirus cases last week at Washington Correctional Facility, those numbers didn’t show up in Washington County’s daily coronavirus report. The state manages inmate cases, meaning they weren’t counted among Washington County residents; and meaning the county isn’t immediately notified when they come up.

As of Monday, the total stood at 16 cases at the facility.

Although inmates are not counted as active county cases, prison employees are. Wickes said that if prison staff were being tested as part of the outbreak investigation, he and the county were not aware of it.

“We have employees from all the counties surrounding us, and god forbid, maybe even Vermont,” Wickes said.

Any employee to test positive would be reported to their county of origin. At Washington Correctional, that could mean one of a concerning number of places.

“We’re kind of at the nexus of Warren County, Essex County and Saratoga County, so plenty of people could work there,” Wickes said. “We worry about spread from that aspect.”

The prison is undergoing targeting coronavirus testing for inmates, according to DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey. It was not indicated in a statement Monday whether staff were being universally tested as well, but they were identified as part of contact tracing.

Any staff identified as contacts to inmates who tested positive will be directed to quarantine. Just like with inmates, the department makes staff numbers public.

As of Monday, no staff had yet tested positive.

“The first steps are the same whether the individual is in prison or not – isolate those who are COVID-positive, trace their contacts, and quarantine anyone who was exposed,” Mailey said.

In addition to the 16 positive coronavirus cases, 541 tests have come back negative, and 113 more await results.

Coronavirus testing of Washington Correctional Facility’s inmate population is expected to finish by Nov. 15.

Different sources, different numbers, different problems

Nearby, Great Meadow Correctional Facility has had its own share of coronavirus cases; 44 since the pandemic began. Those cases have all recovered, but DOCCS is currently awaiting results from a recent new test wave, conducted after some inmate showed symptoms.

Like with Washington Correctional, the inmate case numbers from Great Meadow didn’t factor into Washington County’s reported case totals. However, even though the prison populations are isolated, the numbers do factor into what gets reported at the state level, and what’s visible on state websites.

That difference in numbers gets tricky when it comes to things like traffic from neighboring Vermont, which keeps a coronavirus travel map updated with numbers. Regardless of what Washington County releases, that map pulls data from New York State sources.

“Our numbers are going to look bigger than they are,” Wickes said. “Those people are in our county, but they’re not folks out there moving around that we’re worried about spreading it.”

Vermont’s travel map designates counties as green, yellow, or red depending on how many coronavirus cases per million residents are active. That’s in states from Maine down to Ohio.

Washington County borders Vermont, and sees heavy traffic across state lines, for both work and pleasure. They’re currently in the yellow, and not for the first time. That means any Vermont-native travelers between states have to self-quarantine after returning.

Wickes said that basing those decisions on state numbers can harm the local economy, which has long been accustomed to daily travel across the border.

“I’d hate to have something closed in the county because of numbers attributed to people who aren’t going around,” Wickes said. “The whole point is to stop community spread, so you want to know how many people are in your community are wandering around, and the folks in the prisons aren’t accessing anything other than the folks who work there.”

Clarifying that he knew it wasn’t a 1-to-1 comparison, Wickes said the situation reminded him of what the county is able to do when it comes to coronavirus in nursing homes. Although the people and their lives are different, there’s a similarity whether it’s inmates or residents, wardens or care staff.

“They both have populations that move and that don’t move.”

Pointing out the problem

One benefit for Washington County looking ahead is the fact that they aren’t the only one worried by the way the numbers are being distributed.

According to DOCC data, Greene Correctional Facility in Greene County stood at 61 active coronavirus cases as of last Friday, following an outbreak that started weeks before.

“Greene County’s worried, as are we, that those numbers will affect their communities,” Wickes said.

All counties in New York are part of frequent control room meetings, which Wickes said have been beneficial for Washington County in other regards since the COVID-19 pandemic first impacted the area in March.

His hope is that Washington, Greene and other counties that see a risk in how prisoner numbers are classified will be heard, and changes made moving ahead. He’s already heard Greene County speak up.

“Information is great, but it all depends what you do with it,” Wickes said. “If Vermont looks at our numbers, they’re going to say, oh my goodness, their numbers doubled in a week, when that’s not really the case.”

Washington County Public Health Director Patricia Hunt declined to comment, as the coronavirus cases are still under state jurisdiction.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES