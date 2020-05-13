Video Updates from Officials

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours drive-through testing site in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker toured Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR) in Fall River, where they have a drive-through testing site, Wednesday afternoon.

The tour began at 12 p.m. and Governor Baker provided an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour.

According to a news release sent to 22News, SSTAR is one of 18 community health centers that has expanded their COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks through a partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration and Quest Diagnostics. This has supported the Commonwealth’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

MAP: SSTAR, 1010 South Main Street, Fall River

