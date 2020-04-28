Latest News

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update Tuesday

by: Ariana Tourangeau

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths.

Western Massachusetts COVID-19 cases by nursing facility

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

