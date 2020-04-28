Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update Tuesday

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 12 p.m.

As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now 56,462 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 3,003 deaths.

