Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker, state heath officials provide COVID-19 update Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday afternoon.

Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the state house at 2:30 p.m.

In Thursday’s news conference, Governor Baker marked Thursday the worst of the surge. He also said medical bed capacity continues to be a concern. So, to help prevent overwhelming local hospitals, temporary field hospitals are being set up.

Those facilities, once online, will bring the number of hospital beds available in the state to 9,600 and the number of ICU beds to 2500.

As of Thursday the state Department of Public Health reported there are now 32,181 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,245 deaths in Massachusetts.