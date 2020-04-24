Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Baker provides update on the state’s COVID-19 response Friday

Watch Live 2PM on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 2 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths on Thursday.

The full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts was released April 22.