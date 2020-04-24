Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Baker provides update on the state’s COVID-19 response Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live 2PM on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday afternoon.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House for 2 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reports there are now 46,023 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 2,360 deaths on Thursday.

The full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts was released April 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak