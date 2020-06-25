ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996.
“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
LATEST STORIES
- Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill
- Lawmakers face pressure to change Mississippi state flag
- Albany Police investigating Second Avenue Wednesday night shooting as a homicide
- Ohio police who were called on kids playing football in street respond by joining in game
- Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000