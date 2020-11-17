Coronavirus found at Cambridge school in Washington County update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and added seven new county residents to their list of people to monitor for symptoms.

Both new confirmed cases are believed unrelated to any previous cases in the county, but investigations and contact tracing are still ongoing for both.

One positive case was a person who had visited Cambridge Central School District as recently as Nov. 10. Possible exposures are still being identified.

In the meantime, Cambridge Central School District is initiating a 24-hour pause at all buildings, halting in-person learning until Thursday.

The district has a post on their website discussing the decision in more detail. The pause means that the district’s planned honor society induction ceremony will also be postponed.

The county also saw four coronavirus patients recover. 21 confirmed cases are currently active.