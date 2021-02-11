Coronavirus exposure reported at Schenectady restaurant

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Public health officials are warning of a coronavirus exposure at a restaurant on Schenectady’s Broadway. Officials have confirmed an employee, who had worked at Broadway Lunch on February 8 an 9, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee was at the restaurant during the following times:

February 8: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

February 9: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Schenectady County Public Health is working to quarantine the individual’s close contacts.

Although the exposure is considered low-risk, members of the public who visited Broadway Lunch during the times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.

If symptoms develop, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency.

High risk groups, including the elderly and immuno-compromised are advised to contact a medical provider even if symptoms appear to be mild. In an emergency, dial 911.

Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed on the Department of Health website.