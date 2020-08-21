Coronavirus exposure on multiple CDTA routes

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County health officials have issued a warning after it emerged an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 had ridden on two CDTA bus routes. The person who tested positive rode the buses over a three day period this week.

The infected individual rode on bus route 351 eastbound at around 3:05 p.m. on August

17 and 18, and bus route 353 eastbound at around 3:18 p.m. on August 17 and at 3:20pm on August 18.

Members of the public who rode the buses in question should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor, and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option two, for further guidance.

Elderly and immunocompromised people should contact a healthcare provider early if symptoms develop, even if the symptoms are mild. In an emergency, call 911.

Schenectady County’s no-cost community testing is available in August on Mondays from 10 a.m. to

2 p.m. at Bridge Community Center, 735 Crane Street, and on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Schenectady Islamic Center Parking Lot, 89 North Brandywine. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.

Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed on the Health NY website.

