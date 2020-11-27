Coronavirus exposure confirmed at Warrensburg pub

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 virus exposure at Ashes Pub & Grill on Hudson Street in Warrensburg.

The case, confirmed on Friday, was exposed to the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The county says the individual may have been infected during that time period, and that they are believed to have worn a mask during their visit.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during that time period is advised to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, including fever, chill, cough and a loss of taste and/or smell.

Anyone with those symptoms is reminded to contact their medical provider, as well as Warren County Health Services, who can be reached at (518) 761-6580.