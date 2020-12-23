Coronavirus exposure at Warren County gym

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are warning of a coronavirus exposure at a Glens Falls gym. Officials say a person who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday was at Adirondack Crossfit on the afternoon of Friday, December 18.

The contact tracing investigation found that masks were believed to have been worn during this person’s stint at the gym and the exposure is believed to be low-risk.

If you were at this business during this time periods, please self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

If experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency.

Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.