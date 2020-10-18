Coronavirus exposure at Schenectady restaurant

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two customers who visited a Schenectady restaurant on October 7 have tested positive for coronavirus, county health officials say. The individuals were present at DeAngelo’s Ristorante on Chrisler Avenue between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and later tested positive for the virus.

Close contacts of the customers in question have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Members of the public who ate at the restaurant on October 7 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms until October 21, and strongly consider getting tested.

Schenectady County Public Health offers no-cost community testing:

Mondays in October at Summit Towers (720 Albany Street, Schenectady) from 10am to 2pm

Thursdays in October at SUNY Schenectady’s West Parking Lot (78 Washington Ave., Schenectady) from 9am to 1pm.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not needed. Call (518) 419-0370 to register.

