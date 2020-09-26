ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County officials are warning of a low-risk coronavirus exposure at Crossgates Mall. The warning comes after an individual working at Maggie McFly’s restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Albany County Department of Health said the individual worked on Saturday September 19 and Sunday September 20.

Interaction with the public was minimal and anyone with symptoms or concerns should consider getting tested. A list of testing sites can be found on the Department of Health website.

