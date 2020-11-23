Coronavirus exposure at Albany church

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany Church is undergoing a deep clean after a potential coronavirus exposure during a November service. Central Avenue’s Victory Church cancelled its Sunday November 22 service after at least one person present at the 10:30 a.m. service on November 15 tested positive.

The church is following all current guidelines and is set to reopen when cleaning is complete.

People who have potentially been exposed to coronavirus are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, for 14 days.

If symptoms develop, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency.