Coronavirus cleaning tips: How to disinfect your home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While physicians continue to remind everyone to wash their hands and keep from touching their faces to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, they also say it’s important to keep a clean house.

8 On Your Side invited BayCare Health CMO Dr. Jackie Cawley inside a home so she could show us what products are best to use for disinfecting.

“With the coronavirus, things like Lysol, Clorox, hand sanitizer that is 60% or higher in alcohol are good to use in your home. Some of the things that we sometimes want to use like the Meyer brand or all-natural products with water and vinegar are not going to be as good to fight Coronavirus,” Dr. Cawley said.

Remember, one of the dirtiest places in anyone’s home is on the door handles. Dr. Cawley suggests cleaning and wiping down door knobs at least every couple of days, along with bathroom countertops, cabinet door handles, remote controls and phones.

The EPA recently released a list of products that are best to use inside a home. Find that information here.

