Coronavirus case confirmed at Warrensburg school, students dismissed at noon

warrensburg Jr/Sr High School

Source: Warrensburg Central School District

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warrensburg Central School District is sending students home at noon at the Jr./Sr. High School building, after a COVID-19 case was confirmed there Thursday.

In a community message, school superintendent Jon Goralski said the individual was at the 7-12 building as recently as Wednesday, Dec. 2. Warren County is in the process of contact tracing, and anyone with a child who may have been exposed to this individual will be notified.

The Jr./Sr. High School will switch to all-remote learning on Friday, Dec. 4, with the plan to resume in-person learning next Monday.

The quarantined indvidiual will have to produce a negative coronavirus test before returning to the school.

