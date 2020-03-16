Coronavirus brings about the end of the longest Bull Market in history

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Hugh Johnson, founder of Hugh Johnson Associates, believes the outbreak of the coronavirus has taken the market out of the longest-running Bull Market in history and he sees that as a good thing.

Johnson says the market is a better value today then it was a month ago. He says that the stock market had a big run over the last ten years and became pricy.

Johnson also says that we are entering into a recession and that the first three quarters will see a contraction in the US economy he believes. He says to keep in mind recessions don’t last near as long as economic recoveries do.

As for now, being the time to invest he says the market went from being overvalued to now being meaningfully undervalued.

Johnson also says that if the number of cases gets better locally or in the United States that will mark a turn in the stock market but he has no idea when that would be.

For those of us looking for ways to ride out this economic storm, Johnson says to make sure you know what options are out there and to make sure you take advantage of these programs.

