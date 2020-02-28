Corona beer statement: no link to coronavirus

(CNN) — On top of being a public health threat, the coronavirus has been disastrous for business, triggering massive, historic stock market losses.

One brand is not changing its approach amid the fear is Corona beer.

You will not see any changes in Corona’s advertising. The beer’s name is unfortunately very similar to the name of the deadly virus.

Constellation Brands, which brews the lager, said in a statement that customers quote “understand there is no link between the virus and our business.”

Still, two recent surveys show the brand is suffering from negative buzz around the virus.

The timing is bad too, Constellation is launching a new Corona-branded hard seltzer.

Promotion for the product has sparked criticism over a sponsored tweet that uses the phrase “coming ashore soon.”

