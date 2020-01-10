Corning man threatens to blow up store, released on appearance ticket

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ERWIN, N.Y. (WTEM) – Matthew Parker of Corning was arrested on January 5 for allegedly making terroristic threats against a retail store in Erwin.

Steuben County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a person threatening to burn, shoot and bomb a retail establishment on Silverback Lane, Erwin,

Parker was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony and was held in the Steuben County Jail. He appeared in the Centralized Arraignment Court, where he was arraigned and released to appear in the Town of Erwin Court.

