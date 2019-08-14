Corning man arrested en-route to attack local office with machete

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who was allegedly en-route to harm employees of a local office with a machete.

Thomas R. Whitehead of Corning allegedly made repeated calls to a female’s place of employment in the City of Corning, making threats to the woman and other staff members.

Whitehead was in violation of an Order of Protection and told city employees he was on his way to follow through with threats.

Responding City Police Officers located Whitehead on foot walking in the direction of the victim’s place of employment. Further, Police found Mr Whitehead to be in possession of a large machete that he had attempted to conceal in his waistband.

Whitehead has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, a class D felony, Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony and Stalking in the 4th degree, a class B misdemeanor.

Whitehead was arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part Court yesterday, and he was remanded to the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000 secured property bond.

Additional charges are also pending on Whitehead.