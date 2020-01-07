Cornell Cooperative Extension recognizes Washington County teachers

(NEWS10) – Two Washington County teachers were recognized by Cornell Cooperative Extension last November for bringing Cornell agriculture programs into elementary school classrooms.

Jessica Sheldon of Granville Elementary School and Jennifer Bailey of Argyle Central School were both honored for their work with CCE’s Food & Fiber school enrichment programs. These programs are specially designed to bring hands-on education on food growth and farming to classrooms.

Sheldon, a special education teacher in grades 4-6, hosted two agricultural classroom activities, “Corn You Believe It?” and “Three Sisters,” and also worked with her students to create a school pallet garden.

Jennifer Bailey, who teaches second grade, was recognized for using CCE materials to educate students on the local role in growing produce, as well as how fruits and vegetables are grown.