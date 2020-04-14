Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany offering free parenting classes online

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Albany is offering free parenting classes online. The four-part classes will focus on child development, effective parenting techniques and provide guidance on managing COVID-19 related issues.

A class will be available for parents/caregivers of young children ages 0-4 and for youth/teens. Pre-registration is required and those who participate in all four classes will get a certificate at the completion of the series.

“We wanted to offer parents/caregivers a place to learn, gain support, and know they are not alone in however they may be struggling,” said CCE Associate Resource Educator, Maria DeLucia-Evans. “We hope these educational opportunities help during the current crisis and provide strategies that will be helpful once life begins to get back to normal.”

“We have been providing these parenting programs in partnership with Albany County Department for Children, Youth, and Families for the past several years. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, it felt exceedingly important to transition these opportunities to an online setting,” DeLucia-Evans said.

Classes will be on-going and will allow parents/caregivers to ask questions. Internet is not required to participate online, parents/caregivers can also call into the classes.

“As long as the need is there, I will continue to offer the programming online. It may be even something we maintain as an option for parents after this crisis has abated,” said DeLucia-Evans. “Aside from being an Educator with CCE Albany, I am also a parent to two girls (ages 10 and 6). We are all in this together, and I can identify with so many challenges parents are currently facing.”

Class information

The Magic Years– Every Tuesday & Thursday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Topics covered: understanding the stages of child development, benefits of nurturing routines at home, managing parent and child stress, discussion of different parenting styles, strategies to implement positive discipline techniques, and tips for parents on dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis.

Virtual Strengthening Families– Every Wednesday 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Topics covered: understanding child/teenage development, common youth challenges, how to help youth navigate their world, improving family communication skills, keep kids safe online, and positive youth/family activities that can help during this challenging time.

To register for classes or get help with setting up Zoom, email Maria DeLucia-Evans at mkd59@cornell.edu or by text at 518-598-9937.

LATEST STORIES: