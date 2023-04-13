TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 35-year-old Hector Rodriguez was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, in connection to the shooting.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in Troy City Court on April 13, 2023. He was taken into custody shortly after police arrived on the scene.

According to police, all three victims remain in the hospital with one still in critical condition.

Rodriguez was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail until his preliminary hearing, set for April 18, 2023. The investigation remains ongoing.