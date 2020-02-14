Corinth parolee reportedly steals two cars, crashes both, and absconds

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a man on parole for reportedly stealing a minivan and a pickup truck, crashing them both, and absconding from the law.

According to police, Lance Abare Jr., 28, of Corinth was charged with the felonies of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd and Grand Larceny 3rd after a series of incidents reported on Tuesday.

Police say they received a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from Harris Avenue in the Town of Lake Luzerne just before 6 a.m. Several hours later the truck was reportedly found abandoned and damaged on County Route 10 in the Town of Corinth.

Around the same time of the theft of the truck, police also received a report of a single car crash on Harris Avenue involving a 2017 Dodge Caravan that had hit a tree and burst into flames. The van was completely destroyed by the fire. The van reportedly belonged to a local business in Glens Falls and had been reported stolen to the Glens Falls Police Department.

Police say Abare was seen on convenience store video footage with the stolen van in the Town of Queensbury just before the crash and was also found to be responsible for the stolen pickup truck .

Police say while they were conducting their investigation, Abare violated the terms of his parole and absconded. He was arrested and taken into New York State DOC custody.

On Wednesday police report Abare was taken to the Queensbury Town Court as well as Lake Luzerne Town Court for arraignment. He is currently still in custody awaiting a court date for Warren County.

LATEST STORIES: