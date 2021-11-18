Corinth man pleads guilty to murder and sexual abuse

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 53-year-old Paul Hollenbeck. District Attorney Karen Heggen said Dylan Vella, 28, has also pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse of a woman in the picnic area of Stewart’s pond, in the Town of Hadley.

Vella pleaded guilty to intentionally driving his Ford Escape SUV into a group of three motorcycles while on Main Street on April 7, 2020. Vella struck three motorcyclists and one passenger, causing serious injuries. Hollenbeck remained hospitalized and died as a result of his injuries.

Additionally, Vella pleaded guilty to an investigation after he reportedly attacked and tried to rape a woman, before becoming involved in the serious crash involving three motorcycles. According to District Attorney Heggen, numerous witnesses came forward to assist police during the investigation on charges related to the case against Vella.

Charges:

second-degree murder (felony)

Two counts of first-degree assault (felony)

second-degree assualt (felony)

first-degree sexual abuse (felony)

Vella is scheduled for sentencing on December 7. He is expected to receive up to 20 years to life.

Additionally, he could face up to 15 years in each of the first-degree assault charges, and up to seven years on the sexual abuse charge. Vella will also have to register as a sex offender when released from prison.