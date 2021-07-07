Corinth man arrested, charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
William Arnold, charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

William Arnold, charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Arnold, 22, of Corinth, N.Y. for the misdemeanor charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say in December of 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the parents of a 12- year-old female victim who lives in Warren County. They had reportedly found an inappropriate text conversation on the child’s electronic device.

An investigation reportedly found that in November of 2020, Arnold contacted the victim using Facebook Messenger, asking for explicit photos.

Arnold was released and is to appear at the Warrensburg Town Court at a future court date.

Police ask if anyone in the community is aware of any other potential victims who may have had communications with Arnold to contact Investigator Shaun Stillman at 518-743-2577.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire