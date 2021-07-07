Corinth man arrested, charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Arnold, 22, of Corinth, N.Y. for the misdemeanor charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say in December of 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the parents of a 12- year-old female victim who lives in Warren County. They had reportedly found an inappropriate text conversation on the child’s electronic device.

An investigation reportedly found that in November of 2020, Arnold contacted the victim using Facebook Messenger, asking for explicit photos.

Arnold was released and is to appear at the Warrensburg Town Court at a future court date.

Police ask if anyone in the community is aware of any other potential victims who may have had communications with Arnold to contact Investigator Shaun Stillman at 518-743-2577.