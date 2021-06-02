Corinth man accused of selling drugs in Saratoga County

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Tuesday arrested Alfred Guilder, 53, of Corinth after a long investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Police say Guilder was distributing crack cocaine and heroin across the county. As a result, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at 16 Mallery St., Apt. 2A in the Village of Corinth.

According to police, quantities of heroin as well as scales and packaging material were found in the home.

Charges:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree- (Class D Felony)

Guilder was processed and arraigned in Corinth Town Justice Court and was released to pre-trial services. Additional charges are pending, police say.