Corinth CSD talks remote learning vs. snow day Friday

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Other school districts in the Capital Region took Thursday/Friday’s winter storm to give kids a traditional snow day, but not Corinth Central School District. They held a remote learning day Friday.

Corinth Central School District Superintendent Mark Stratton told NEWS10 the school district has been part of a pilot program from the State Education Department to hold remote learning days in lieu of traditional snow days for a couple of years.

“Our district is always focused on academic achievement, and this was a perfect way to continue instruction when students could not attend school,” Stratton said. “We also feel it is beneficial for our student’s social and emotional wellbeing to remain connected with their teachers as much as possible.”

The added benefit is that the district won’t have to take days away from any scheduled breaks. Up to five days can be taken for “extraordinary conditions” including winter weather according to the New York State Education Department.

Not all Corinth School District families are happy about the district deciding to hold virtual school days instead of snow days. “We have had some families express concerns that their children need and deserve a traditional snow day without the pressure of virtual learning. Others have pointed out that it’s more difficult for our younger learners,” Superintendent Stratton said.

“We love our community and will continue to listen to their feedback as we make a decision regarding virtual instruction for future snow days,” he added.