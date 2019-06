LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CoreLife Eatery opens a new location in Latham and marks occasion by giving back to the community.



For every bowl purchased June 20th, $5 will be donated to American Cancer Society’s Real Kids Wear Pink, an organization that brings together schools, sports teams, clubs, and organizations for the fight against breast cancer.



The new Capital Region location is located at 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.