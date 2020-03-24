Live Now
CoreLife Eatery gives customers 50% off orders Tuesday

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Food Deadline Thanksgiving Salad_566726

This September 2016 photo shows fresh citrus, cranberry and arugula salad in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Lucy Beni via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- CoreLife Eatery is giving customers half off orders Tuesday, March 24 as part of the Great American Takeout.

The restaurant says they are keeping all three Capital Region locations open. Customers can use promo code TAKEOUT.

Locations

  • Albany- 1229 Western Ave. Phone: 518-704-4206
  • Clifton Park- 11 Clifton Country Rd. Phone 518-836-5651
  • Latham- 579 Schenectady Rd. Phone: 518-805-1010

All three locations are offering delivery only between 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

