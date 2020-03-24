ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- CoreLife Eatery is giving customers half off orders Tuesday, March 24 as part of the Great American Takeout.
The restaurant says they are keeping all three Capital Region locations open. Customers can use promo code TAKEOUT.
Locations
- Albany- 1229 Western Ave. Phone: 518-704-4206
- Clifton Park- 11 Clifton Country Rd. Phone 518-836-5651
- Latham- 579 Schenectady Rd. Phone: 518-805-1010
All three locations are offering delivery only between 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
