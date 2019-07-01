Copy of Declaration of Independence to be put on display in Massachusetts

BOSTON, M.A. (AP)– Attention, history buffs! You’ll have the chance to see a piece of America’s history up close and personal as we celebrate Independence Day this week.

An original copy of the Declaration of Independence will be on display at Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Museum in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. The document is one of 14 original copies. It was sent by the Continental Congress to the Bay State during the Revolutionary War, and includes the signature of Massachusetts’ own John Hancock. Hancock was the president of the Continental Congress.

The Commonwealth Museum will be open this Thursday, July 4th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the museum’s website here.