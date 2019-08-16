Cops on Top: Law Enforcement across the region to the the rooftops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local law enforcement took to the rooftops of local Dunkin’s Friday morning, all in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Community members are invited to visit the participating Dunkin’ restaurants to support the officers, visit with athletes and their families, and make donations to Special Olympics New York.
Dunkin’ is even giving out coupons for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a donation.
Here are the participating locations:
- 1425 Washington Ave, Albany
- 749 Hoosick Street, Troy
- 1003 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham
- 135 W. Campbell Road, Rotterdam
- 1900 Curry Road, Rotterdam
- 300 Wayto Road, Rotterdam
- 3045 Broadway, Rotterdam
- 2060 Western Ave, Guilderland
- 97 Troy Road, East Greenbush
- 1135 NY Route 29, Greenwich
- 92 Saratoga Street, Cohoes
- 365 Dix Avenue, Queensbury
- 509 State Route 67, Malta
- 194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa
- 266 Saratoga Road, Glenville
- 69 Main St., Wynantskill
The “Cops on Top” initiative has generated more than $50,000 since its inception in 2015.