Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Cops nab Granville man after ‘To Catch a Predator’-style mission

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Creepy old swing

A creepy old swing. (Ulrike Mai / Pixabay)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Latham arrested Sean W. Eckrote, 36, from Granville in Washington County on Monday, following a sting operation to catch adults preying on children.

Police say Eckrote believed he came to Colonie to have sex with a girl under 13-years-old.

When he arrived at the agreed location to meet her, he met state troopers instead.

Investigators who planned the fake meetup say they also found images of child sexual abuse on Eckrote’s cellphone.

Police charged Eckrote with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted criminal sex act, and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

If convicted of these felonies, Eckrote faces a potential total of 54 years behind bars.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play