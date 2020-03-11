Cops nab Granville man after ‘To Catch a Predator’-style mission

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Latham arrested Sean W. Eckrote, 36, from Granville in Washington County on Monday, following a sting operation to catch adults preying on children.

Police say Eckrote believed he came to Colonie to have sex with a girl under 13-years-old.

When he arrived at the agreed location to meet her, he met state troopers instead.

Investigators who planned the fake meetup say they also found images of child sexual abuse on Eckrote’s cellphone.

Police charged Eckrote with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted criminal sex act, and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

If convicted of these felonies, Eckrote faces a potential total of 54 years behind bars.

