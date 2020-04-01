Coping with the coronavirus

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–How are you coping with the new reality of COVID-19? NEWS10 posed that question to people out and about today.

What we found, people were getting out and taking long walks to release stress and exercise. Others reached out to family and friends, even calling friends they haven’t talk to in a long while.

With the slow down and no one travling, other find they have the time to get work done at home, that’s been piling up.

