Coors Light wants to pay for you to adopt a dog

(CNN) — Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this valentines day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21st.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer is not available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

The Humane Society says more than 2 million are healthy and treatable.

LATEST STORIES: