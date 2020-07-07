Cooling stations open in Troy

Breaking News
by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Kids playing in a fire hydrant

Brothers play in the water from a fire hydrant in Washington, D.C. during a 2006 heat wave. (Mark Wilson / Getty)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS) — The City of Troy says cooling stations will be open beginning Tuesday, July 7. Alongside splash pads, cooling stations will be open as needed and depending on the weather.

Stations will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, July 10. Splash pads will also be open at Frear Park, Knickerbacker Park, and Prospect Park from sunrise to sunset, and at Riverfront Park is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This week’s expected warm and humid weather is an important reminder for residents to take precautions to stay safe this summer. Drink water to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioned spaces, and limit your outdoor activities during the warmest times of the day. Remember to check on neighbors, relatives, and those who may be most vulnerable during periods of elevated temperatures. Additionally, we all must continue to practice responsible behaviors to prevent COVID transmission, including wearing a mask in public.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden

Troy officials say cooling stations and splash pads will not be actively monitored and guests should use social distancing. They also say those feeling sick should stay home and that masks should not be worn while in the water because they can make it difficult to breathe.

Cooling station locations

  • Lansingburgh: Intersection of 109th Street and 8th Avenue, adjacent to Rensselaer Park Elementary
  • Little Italy: 5th Avenue, Liberty and Hill Streets, Little Italy Market Place
  • North Central: 7th Avenue, between Swift Street and Park Avenue, adjacent to Troy Central Little League
  • South Troy: 3rd Street and Canal Avenue, Canal Street Park

Additional splash pad locations at Troy Housing Authority locations

  • Phelan Court
  • Fallon Apartments
  • Griswold Heights
  • Taylor Apartments

