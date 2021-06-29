Cooling centers open in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- Several cooling centers will be open Tuesday, June 29, and Wednesday, June 30 in the City of Pittsfield to help people escape the heatwave.

Pittsfield’s Public Health Director, Gina Armstrong, is reminding residents to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially in young children, the elderly, those who are sick, and anyone more at risk of heat-related illness.

Pittsfield Cooling Centers

Christian Center, 193 Robbins Avenue, open June 29 until 7 p.m. and June 30, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Salvation Army, 298 West Street, open June 29 until 1 p.m. and June 30, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North Street, open June 29 4 p.m. and June 30, 10 a.m. – 4

p.m.

It’s important to call 911 immediately if someone is suffering from heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Pittsfield is reminding residents to slow down and avoid strenuous activity. They are also reminding residents that leaving children or pets in a closed vehicle could result in death.