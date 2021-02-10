Cool Insuring Arena ready to open when given OK for 50 percent capacity

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the OK to large arenas to start hosting some events again later this month, Cool Insuring Arena is too small to make the cut, but they’re planning ahead to when they can, and thinking carefully about the numbers.

Cuomo has said that music and sporting events can be held again at arenas with a capacity greater than 10,000 on Feb 23, all at 10 percent capacity for COVID-19 safety. For the arena, which is smaller than that capacity, that prospect wouldn’t be worth the cost.

“The cost to operate a ticketed event would be cost-prohibitive, as we would need to bring our security, EMS, box office and administrative staff back,” said arena manager Jeff Mead. “The cost to market an event, insure it, etc doesn’t allow the 10 percent number to work.”

Cool Insuring Arena has a 4,806-seat capacity. Mead said that even if they were given approval to hold hockey games, concerts or other events, they wouldn’t do so unless it was at a 50 percent capacity, meaning around 2,000 attendees.

Attendees at events at large arenas that open must get a negative result from a PCR test within 72 hours of whatever event they are attending. Face masks, social distancing and temperature checks will be required for admission.

“This is a good first step for arenas and our industry,” Mead said. “Hopefully the vaccines can get distributed quick and we can return to a normal operation by summer or early fall.”