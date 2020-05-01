Cookie Therapy business thriving, providing sweet comfort during challenging times

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been out of work for the time being or even worse, lost their jobs completely. For two local women who are in the same position, they’re taking a leap of faith that’s paying off.

What started as stress baking for co-founders, Ashley Brown and Faye Jones, quickly turned into sweet cravings for the rest of the Capital Region. It’s called “Cookie Therapy” and these half pound masterpieces are providing just that.

“It’s something to look forward too, we’ve seen families do a lot of taste tests on Instagram and things like that, so it’s just a nice bright spot,” Brown said. “A little levity in how tough things have been lately”

Back in January, this wasn’t even a thought. Once Brown was out of work and Jones completely lost her job due to the pandemic, it was just a way to pass the time.

“We weren’t starting a company, we were just distracting ourselves from all of the things that comes with being a mom and business owners,” Jones said.

With the power of social media, it took off big time.

“It was 20 boxes and then somehow, From March 1 to this past Sunday, when we did 650 boxes, it has just exploded,” Brown said.

You can snag their fun-filled treats by what they call a “cookie drop.”

Think of it like buying a rare pair of sneakers, you go to their website and once the clock hit’s zero, first come first serve.

“It was 450 boxes in 3 minutes and 22 seconds,” The two said, laughing.

Needless to say, they go quick.

But since it’s just the two of them in a commercial kitchen located in Troy, they say they’re in it roughly 24 hours a day. While it’s been challenging, Brown says sometimes taking the leap of faith is worth it.

“For other women, girls and things like that or just entrepreneurs in general, maybe it helps drive home the point that sometimes situations of adversity happen,” Brown said. “But if you are creative and you see the opportunity you can really build something great out of some thing not so great.”