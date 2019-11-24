Convoy for Tots unloads thousands of toys

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.(NEWS10) First responders, local organizations, and area businesses loaded their trucks with toys and hit the road for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Tots.

The trucks lined up at Ballston Spa High School and unloaded their vehicles at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Following Sunday’s event, the toys will head to the Capital Region Toys for Tots warehouse to distribute them to local children.

Last year’s event raised over 28,000 toys, and this year they hope to beat that number.