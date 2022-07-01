WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A four-time convicted felon was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly firing at a good Samaritan, Webster police reported Friday. Officials said that on June 25, officers responded to a caller who said they had just been shot at.

The caller said they were stopped at a traffic light when they said they saw someone—identified as 38-year-old Damien Spears—and a female passenger throw garbage out of the window onto the road. The caller then got out of their own vehicle, gathered the trash off the ground, and tried to give it back to Spears and his companion, WPD said.

Spears and his passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward the caller. Spears then pulled out a handgun, which authorities say he pointed at both the caller and his passenger. At this point, Spears’ vehicle began to roll away, the caller said, causing Spears and his passenger to run back to the moving vehicle.

Spears then exited his vehicle, pointed his gun at the caller, and fired a single shot before fleeing the scene. The shot did not harm anyone or hit any buildings. Webster police later located the vehicle unoccupied in the City of Rochester, and discovered a casing on the roadway.

Spears was arrested five days after the incident, with help from New York State Parole. He was remanded to Monroe County Jail with no bail, as he is a predicate felon. Of Spears’ four prior felon convictions, three were for violent crimes. Spears is also a level two sex offender, meaning the state considers him of “moderate” risk for a repeat offense.