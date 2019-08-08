Controversial ‘Guardian Angels’ returning to patrol Albany streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The controversial group known as the “Guardian Angels” will return to Albany Thursday afternoon, and their leader says they will not be taking part in the training offered by the Albany Police Department before hitting the streets on patrol.

Curtis Sliwa says the Angel’s safety patrols are in response to a shortage of police officers. Their last visit to the city in July was met with push back from locals who said they did not want outsiders policing their neighborhoods, and officials concerned with the group’s unconventional tactics.

On Wednesday, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said he is willing to work with the group as long as they abide by certain conditions, including that their members be trained by the department before heading out onto the streets.

“If they’re out there making quasi-law enforcement decisions, I’m not supportive of it,” said Hawkins.

Sliwa made it clear to NEWS10 that his group would not take part in the training, saying the group has “40 years of experience and know what they’re doing.” But he says they will cooperate with police and have been in communication with their police liason officer.