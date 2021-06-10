Controlled blast scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Lincoln Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police said the Albany Water Department is performing an underground controlled blasting for the Beaver Creek Clean River Project. It is scheduled to happen at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park.

Impact:

A brief stoppage of traffic on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

A single loud bang at detonation

Ground vibrations at the job site

Controlled blasting operations are carefully designed events by a licensed contractor with many years of experience. The site has vibration monitoring installed that will collect continuous data during all blasting operations. The blasting will occur several more times at the job site over the coming weeks.