Contractor dies in accident at New York medical device plant

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ambulanceweb_571012

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a contractor has died after being pinned beneath a piece of equipment he was servicing at an upstate New York medical device plant.

The Post-Star reports 58-year-old William Wissert of Gloversville was injured outside the Namic medical device plant in Glens Falls around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was servicing an order-picker forklift at a loading dock when its hydraulics failed and the platform fell on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wissert was a contractor working for Pengate Handling Systems of York, Pennsylvania, not a Namic employee.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.

It was not clear what caused the equipment failure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play