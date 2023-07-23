BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday may be the last day for the Saratoga County Fair, but it is just the beginning for these kids who decided to get involved in the annual cow competition.

Olivia Sloane says she also loves volunteering to help her family’s farm and the other farmers.

“You know and help people, and you can make new friends and all of that,” she said.

But of course, the competition was all about one favorite farm animal… Cows!

Dozens of cows were competing for several ribbons. At the same time, others were just up for the challenge of leading and showcasing casing cows.

But no matter how many ribbons each cow won, it’s clear that these competitions are also about family traditions. Crystal Sloane says these events are essential for her family to learn responsibility and how to be responsible farmers. She has been doing this for 20 years.

“I did this when I was a kid. So for me, it is nostalgic, and then it’s also awesome to see my daughter, my nieces, and their friends get to experience that joy and pride that comes from not just winning first place but also being able to lead a large animal,” she said.

Organizers say they look forward to continuing the tradition when the Saratoga County Fair returns from July 23rd to July 28th, 2024.